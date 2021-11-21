New AED installed in Oro-Medonte

BARRIE, ONT. -

The township of Oro-Medonte took a big step this weekend towards helping to prevent future losses of life.

The mayor, along with officials from the Horseshoe Valley Property Association and Odyssey Medical, were on hand Saturday morning for the official unveiling of an automated external defibrillator (AED) at Horseshoe Valley Memorial Park.

The installation of the new tool was a partnership between the three groups. According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, using an AED in combination with CPR can double the chance of survival in the case of a sudden cardiac arrest.

"This is really an ideal spot because we have people of all ages coming here, and it's in the open, and it's something that people can get to very, very quickly," says Harry Hughes, the mayor of Oro-Medonte. "We need to have defibrillators, so they are outside, and they are accessible, and they are in an area where they are really visible."

The cost was about $2500, with some of that funding coming from a GoFundMe campaign.

This AED is just the latest in the township, with the mayor saying plans are in place to install more in different areas.