Navigating the complex mental health system: Waypoint Centre offers assistance

The spotlight on mental health has become brighter than ever before.

"I think the pandemic has had an impact in terms of how widespread some of the stresses and challenges are that people have experienced," said Dr. Nadiya Sunderji, Waypoint Centre President and CEO.

Isolation and added economic stresses have made it harder for people to get care early on.

Officials with the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care acknowledge that navigating the mental health system is complex and want people to reach out.

"Waypoint has a central intake team of clinicians who can be phoned and are often able to provide some insights on system navigation," Dr. Sunderji said.

The Penetanguishene centre boasts several programs which anyone can self-refer to, including the Ontario Structured Psychotherapy program, providing freely available access to therapy for depression and anxiety as well as trauma.

"That's really important because we know that structured program has really excellent outcomes clinically. So people are monitored very regularly throughout their period to ensure they're improving," Dr. Sunderji added.

It also offers a new virtual program to make care for mental health and addictions more accessible, which the doctor said was greatly needed.

"A rising prevalence and severity of substance use disorders alongside mental illness, and that can be a really tough combination in terms of worsening mental health symptoms and making it harder to get out of that cycle."

While progress is being made, Dr. Sunderji said the fight isn't just about stigma anymore.

"It's really about transforming the whole system."

Sunderji says if there is a silver lining or a positive legacy of the pandemic, it's impacted how health service providers across the region and province are now working together and partnering to try and make care more accessible.