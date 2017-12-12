

CTV Barrie





The public can now submit name suggestions for the former Mady Centre for the Performing Arts.

Barrie city councillors gave initial approval to give Pratt Homes the naming rights on Monday night at general committee. The developer is now moving forward with a contest to rename the theatre.

Pratt Homes has launched a website where people can enter their name suggestions. All anyone has to do is type in a name and the reason behind it.

Pratt will take a select number of submissions back to the city for a public vote.

City councillors still have to ratify its decision next Monday.