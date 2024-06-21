BARRIE
Barrie

    • Muskoka break-in crime spree leads to multiple charges

    Share

    Police have made arrests after a series of break-ins at businesses in Muskoka.

    Provincial police appealed to the public earlier this month for help finding the person(s) responsible for breaking windows and stealing from various businesses in Huntsville and Lake of Bays.

    Police said security video captured images of two suspects involved in one of the break-ins and thefts and provided their descriptions.

    Officers arrested a 22-year-old Huntsville man, charging him with several counts of breaking-and-entering, plus mischief, theft, and court-related offences.

    A 21-year-old man from Huntsville is also charged with breaking-and-entering and failing to comply with a probation order.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News