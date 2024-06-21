Muskoka break-in crime spree leads to multiple charges

Police have made arrests after a series of break-ins at businesses in Muskoka.

Provincial police appealed to the public earlier this month for help finding the person(s) responsible for breaking windows and stealing from various businesses in Huntsville and Lake of Bays.

Police said security video captured images of two suspects involved in one of the break-ins and thefts and provided their descriptions.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old Huntsville man, charging him with several counts of breaking-and-entering, plus mischief, theft, and court-related offences.

A 21-year-old man from Huntsville is also charged with breaking-and-entering and failing to comply with a probation order.