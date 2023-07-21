Muskoka-based museum planning to expand footprint

A site dedicated to celebrating the history of Muskoka Lakes is looking to raise money to expand its footprint.

Since 1964 the Muskoka Lakes Museum has been preserving the region's history and showcasing it through various exhibits. While about 60 per cent of its operating costs are covered by admissions and donations, the museum holds fundraisers throughout the year to meet its mandate.

In August, it will be hosting the Picnic in the Past Fundraiser. It will include a silent auction, a mystery artifacts scavenger hunt and a 50/50 draw, amongst other activities.

"We're actually continuing on our goal, which is our renewal and sustainability plan, which includes massive renovations for the museum, basically redoing a lot of the exhibits to increase exhibit space and to optimize space for our artifacts," said Sarah Sharpe, a curator at the museum.

The museum is working towards raising $ 1.7 million to achieve its plans for the future.

The picnic fundraiser is set for Aug. 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45.