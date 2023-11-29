BARRIE
Barrie

    • Muskoka and Parry Sound areas to feel another blast of winter

    A school bus in this undated file image. A school bus in this undated file image.

    A snow squall warning has been issued for the Muskoka region.

    Environment Canada says to expect another 5 to 10 cm of snow.

    Visibility will be difficult at times due to heavy and blowing snow.

    Both the Simcoe County District School Board and Trillium Lakelands District School Board have cancelled their school buses and vans.

    Lake-effect snow east of Georgian Bay will continue across central Ontario, but the heaviest snow will shift northwards towards Parry Sound.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace

    In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Forty-one workers are rescued from a collapsed tunnel in India, a Liberal MP apologizes for linking the Conservative leader to shootings in Winnipeg and a town's residents will vote on Pride crosswalks. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News