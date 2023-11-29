Muskoka and Parry Sound areas to feel another blast of winter

A snow squall warning has been issued for the Muskoka region.

Environment Canada says to expect another 5 to 10 cm of snow.

Visibility will be difficult at times due to heavy and blowing snow.

Both the Simcoe County District School Board and Trillium Lakelands District School Board have cancelled their school buses and vans.

Lake-effect snow east of Georgian Bay will continue across central Ontario, but the heaviest snow will shift northwards towards Parry Sound.