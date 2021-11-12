Musical theatres returns to Barrie with a global event

Barrie, Ont. -

Musical theatre has returned to Barrie with a three-day global event.

Starting Friday until Sunday, Kempenfelt Community Players (KCP) will perform its own production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.

KCP joins 2,500 theatre organizations in over 40 countries producing their own local fundraising events to be performed all weekend long.

All Together Now! will be performed in front of a live audience at The Loft on Anne Street in Barrie. It will also be streamed virtually.

The performance includes 12 local talents, with 15 musical numbers featuring beloved songs including:

Annie

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Come From Away

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Fiddler on the Roof

Godspell

Guys and Dolls, Hairspray

Into the Woods

Les Misérables

Little Shop of Horrors, among others.

Complete information on the production, streaming and tickets is available here.