Murder charge against former fire captain James Schwalm upgraded in wife’s death

CTV News has learned that the second-degree murder charge against former Brampton fire captain James Schwalm was withdrawn and upgraded to first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Ashley Schwalm.

James Schwalm was arrested one week after his 40-year-old wife's body was discovered in her burned SUV after it crashed on Arrowhead Road, south of Highway 26 in The Blue Mountains.

Police say the SUV was travelling north when it left the roadway, plunged down an embankment and caught on fire.

Her 38-year-old husband has been behind bars since his arrest two weeks ago.

He is also charged with indignity to a body.

Court documents obtained by CTV News reveal James Schwalm is accused of interfering with his wife's remains found in the burned SUV.

The exact cause of Ashley Schwalm's death has not been provided.

The court has imposed a non-communication order on Schwalm, prohibiting him from contacting several family and friends, including his parents and members of his wife's family.

The Collingwood couple had been married 10 years and have two young children.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.

Schwalm's next court appearance is scheduled for March 3.