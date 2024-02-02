BARRIE
Barrie

    • Multiple pedestrians struck on Barrie streets

    Pedestrian crossing Pedestrian crossing
    Share

    Two more people have been seriously injured after being struck by cars in Barrie.

    In just over 36 hours, the Barrie Police Service has responded to five collisions involving pedestrians.

    On Thursday night, police attended two serious collisions that resulted in road closures.

    The first collision was reported to police at 6:50 p.m. after a 58-year-old pedestrian was struck by an eastbound motor vehicle on Wellington Street East and Peel Street.

    The man was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) where he was treated for a serious but non-life-threatening injury. Wellington Street East was closed until approximately 10:30 p.m. to allow the traffic unit to investigate this collision safely.

    The second collision occurred at 12:35 a.m. on Bayfield Street after a northbound motor vehicle struck a pedestrian, believed to have stepped out onto the road from the east side of the street, across from the Bayfield Mall.

    A 31-year-old Barrie woman was brought to RVH and later transported to a Toronto area trauma centre, where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

    Bayfield Street was closed between Coulter Street and Ferris Lane until just after 5:30 a.m. to allow the traffic unit to conduct the on-scene collision investigation.

    The Barrie Police Service is again asking pedestrians to always exercise caution and cross the roads at designated locations that are meant for that specific purpose. Pedestrians are also encouraged, especially during the overnight hours and when it is dark, to wear light-coloured clothing or clothing that contains reflective qualities.

    In both of these collisions, the Barrie Police Traffic Unit is appealing for witnesses and dash camera video footage that may assist police with these ongoing investigations. If you can assist, please call 705-725-7025 and ask to speak with the Traffic Unit.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News