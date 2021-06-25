BARRIE, ONT. -- Several property owners and contractors were charged for removing trees and altering landscapes in violation of the Tree Preservation Bylaw in Muskoka Lakes.

"For too long, property owners across Muskoka Lakes have gone unchecked, often just doing things that contravene bylaws, asking for forgiveness later," said Mayor Phil Harding.

In a release, the township states it issued Stop Work Orders to three separate properties, two on Sugarloaf Island on Lake Joseph and one on Brandy Lake.

The town said the violations include grading the property and destroying trees in contradiction of the bylaw.

The total charges of all violations could result in fines of upwards of $320,000.

Mayor Phil Harding said property owners across Muskoka Lakes would face fines for not complying with township bylaws.

"The charges are evidence that those who contravene township bylaws will face significant fines as well as substantial Orders to Remedy their property, resulting in significant delays in completing their projects," Harding added.

The township increased service in bylaw enforcement in its 2021 Budget.

The property owners and contractors will have an opportunity to defend the charges in court.