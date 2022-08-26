Multiple motorists charged during overnight hours on Springwater roads

Officers patrolling roads in Springwater Township handed out several charges and licence suspensions in one night this week.

Huronia West OPP says that between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 4:30 a.m. Thursday, officers stopped seven vehicles and laid 14 charges, including stunt driving, speeding, improper tires, and no muffler, among other offences.

"Five of these drivers were young drivers between the ages of 17 and 18 and held G2 licences," OPP stated.

According to the police release, officers also had four vehicles removed from the road.

Police say they caught the vehicles travelling along Highway 26, County Road 92, and George Johnston Road.