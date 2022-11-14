Multi-vehicle crash sends two to hospital near Orangeville

Provincial police are investigating a serious multi-vehicle collision west of Orangeville that sent two people to the hospital.

According to Dufferin OPP, the crash involving three passenger vehicles and a pickup truck happened Sunday afternoon on County Road 3 between the 9th and 10th lines in East Garafraxa.

Two vehicles ended up in a ditch while the pickup truck flipped onto its roof.

Police say the truck driver escaped with only minor injuries.

The area was closed for several hours for the investigation.

It's unclear what caused the collision or if any charges have been laid.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Dufferin OPP detachment.