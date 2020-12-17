Advertisement
Multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil sends three to hospital
Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 1:28PM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 17, 2020 3:28PM EST
A multi-vehicle collision on the 4th Line and 10th Sideroad in Innisfil, Ont., sends three to hospital on Thurs., Dec. 17, 2020. (Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Three people were taken to the hospital following a three-car collision in Innisfil Thursday morning.
South Simcoe Police say two suffered minor injuries while one person's injuries were more serious in the 4th Line and 10th Sideroad crash.
The road was closed for several hours for the police investigation but has since reopened.
Police have not said what caused the crash or if any charges have been laid.