BARRIE, ONT. -- Three people were taken to the hospital following a three-car collision in Innisfil Thursday morning.

South Simcoe Police say two suffered minor injuries while one person's injuries were more serious in the 4th Line and 10th Sideroad crash.

The road was closed for several hours for the police investigation but has since reopened.

Police have not said what caused the crash or if any charges have been laid.