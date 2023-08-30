Multi-vehicle crash in Caledon kills 2 drivers: OPP

Provincial police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision in Caledon that claimed the lives of two people Wednesday afternoon.

Police and emergency crews attended the crash involving four vehicles on Airport Road near Charleston Sideroad just after 4 p.m.

Police say two drivers, the only occupants in each vehicle, died at the scene. Their identities have not been released at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

Police closed Airport Road from Charleston Sideroad to Highway 9 for the investigation for several hours.

Caledon OPP asks witnesses to the crash or anyone with dash cam footage to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 as the investigation continues.