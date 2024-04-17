BARRIE
Barrie

    • Multi-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck halts traffic

    A multi-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck halts traffic in Barrie Ont., on April., 17, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) A multi-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck halts traffic in Barrie Ont., on April., 17, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
    Share

    A multi-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck snarled traffic in Barrie on Wednesday afternoon.

    Emergency crews were sent to the scene of Dunlop Street and Townline Road in the city's west end.

    One person is believed to have suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

    No other injuries were reported.

    The semi-truck appears to have gone off-road following the impact, and several vehicles were damaged, causing airbags to deploy.

    The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

    Police closed the area for the investigation and cleanup.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE As GC Strategies partner is admonished by MPs, RCMP confirms search warrant executed

    The RCMP confirmed Wednesday it had executed a search warrant at an address registered to GC Strategies. This development comes as MPs are enacting an extraordinary, rarely used parliamentary power, summoning one of its contractors to appear before the House of Commons to be admonished publicly for failing to answer questions related to the ArriveCan app.

    Earthquake jolts southern Japan

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan late on Wednesday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency, without issuing a tsunami warning.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News