Multi-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck halts traffic

A multi-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck snarled traffic in Barrie on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were sent to the scene of Dunlop Street and Townline Road in the city's west end.

One person is believed to have suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The semi-truck appears to have gone off-road following the impact, and several vehicles were damaged, causing airbags to deploy.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

Police closed the area for the investigation and cleanup.