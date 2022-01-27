Motorist charged with triggering Highway 400 pileup Tuesday

Police charged a motorist accused of triggering a pileup on Highway 400 through Innisfil Tuesday with careless driving.

Nine vehicles, including transport trucks, got caught up in the mayhem near Innisfil Beach Road in the morning hours.

Police said the highway was icy at the time of the collision and blamed one driver's actions for initiating the mess.

"The motorist was operating his vehicle at very dangerous speeds due to the icy conditions," said Sgt. Colin Sauve.

Environment Canada had issued a winter weather travel advisory for the region on Tuesday.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

Crews removed the banged-up vehicles, towing them to the ONroute parking lot.

Police urge motorists to adjust their driving to the road conditions, saying the speed limit of 100 km/h doesn't apply during inclement weather.

"You have to reduce your speed possibly to 60 to 50 in order to operate your vehicle safely in these icy conditions on provincial highways," Sauve stated.