Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
A motorcycle crashes into a ditch off Highway 10 in Caledon, Ont. on Sept. 17, 2019 (Police handout)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 1:54PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 18, 2019 3:40PM EDT
Police are looking for witnesses to a motorcycle crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon in Caledon.
Provincial police say the incident happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Highway 10 and Forks of the Credit Road.
They say the motorcyclist lost control of the bike, crashing into a ditch. Police say the investigation revealed that a black SUV was somehow involved.
The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old Orangeville man, is in a hospital with serious injuries.
Caledon OPP is encouraging anyone who may have been in the area to check dashcam footage.