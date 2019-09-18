

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Police are looking for witnesses to a motorcycle crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon in Caledon.

Provincial police say the incident happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Highway 10 and Forks of the Credit Road.

They say the motorcyclist lost control of the bike, crashing into a ditch. Police say the investigation revealed that a black SUV was somehow involved.

The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old Orangeville man, is in a hospital with serious injuries.

Caledon OPP is encouraging anyone who may have been in the area to check dashcam footage.