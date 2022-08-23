Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision on Highway 12 in Tay Township
Police closed a section of Highway 12 in Tay Township in both directions following a collision involving a motorcycle and car on Tuesday afternoon.
Simcoe County Paramedics tell CTV News the motorcyclist, believed to be in his 20s, is in critical condition following the crash.
He was rushed to a local hospital and then airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a trauma centre in Toronto.
Southern Georgian Bay OPP officers blocked access along the highway at Park Street in Victoria Harbour for roughly two hours for the investigation.
The area has since reopened.
Police say no charges have been laid at this point.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec fall election campaign to be launched Sunday
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the fall provincial election campaign will begin Sunday. He made the announcement in a video uploaded to social media. The Quebec election is scheduled for Oct. 3.
'All of it is a lie': Russian paratrooper condemns his country's war in Ukraine
The Kremlin's justification for invading Ukraine "is a lie," a Russian paratrooper who previously publicly condemned his country's war in Ukraine has told CNN.
World's largest four-day work week trial nears its midpoint, here’s how it's going
As the world’s largest four-day work week experiment nears its halfway point, organizers behind it say there has been significant improvements to people’s wellbeing.
Female exodus from Quebec's National Assembly: 22 elected women leave politics
Far more women than men are saying goodbye to the Quebec legislature ahead of the fall election. Of the 34 members who have announced they won't be seeking re-election, 22 are women.
Churchill portrait stolen from Chateau Laurier 8 months ago: hotel officials
The photograph of Sir Winston Churchill taken from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier hotel was stolen about eight months ago and replaced with a copy, hotel officials said Tuesday.
'I cried watching my daughter,' says father of woman who drowned while livestreaming on Facebook
The father of a woman who drowned in a swimming pool in Ontario while livestreaming on Facebook has spoken of his family's loss.
Temporary changes to EI made during pandemic are set to expire late next month
Temporary changes to the employment insurance program made during the pandemic are set to expire soon, jeopardizing access to jobless benefits for automotive workers in Windsor, Ont., who expect to be out of work in the fall, says a Unifor leader.
Canada names new chief nursing officer to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
Canada, Germany sign deal to start hydrogen shipments by 2025
Canada and Germany say a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia confirms first case of monkeypox
Nova Scotia has confirmed its first case of monkeypox. The provincial government said Tuesday that the case involves a Nova Scotia resident, but the person contracted monkeypox while travelling outside the province.
-
RCMP failed to communicate internally and with public in N.S. mass shooting: Lucki
The RCMP must improve its communications internally and with the public, Commissioner Brenda Lucki testified on Tuesday, adding that even she was kept in the dark in the aftermath of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Inmate who escaped from Burnside jail arrested in Annapolis Valley
An inmate who escaped from a Halifax-area jail Monday afternoon has been arrested in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.
Montreal
-
Quebec fall election campaign to be launched Sunday
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the fall provincial election campaign will begin Sunday. He made the announcement in a video uploaded to social media. The Quebec election is scheduled for Oct. 3.
-
Two men shot within an hour in Montreal, police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was shot in the Rockland Shopping Centre parking lot Tuesday afternoon. Another man was shot in the Latin Quarter about 30 minutes later.
-
Female exodus from Quebec's National Assembly: 22 elected women leave politics
Far more women than men are saying goodbye to the Quebec legislature ahead of the fall election. Of the 34 members who have announced they won't be seeking re-election, 22 are women.
Ottawa
-
Churchill portrait stolen from Chateau Laurier 8 months ago: hotel officials
The photograph of Sir Winston Churchill taken from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier hotel was stolen about eight months ago and replaced with a copy, hotel officials said Tuesday.
-
Here's how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soars
A recent survey found Ontarians are tipping way more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic.
-
Man treated for injuries following early morning assault in Ottawa
Ottawa police say officers responded to a call for two men fighting in the 300 block of Freedom Private, off of Smyth Road, at approximately 6:35 a.m.
Toronto
-
'I cried watching my daughter,' says father of woman who drowned while livestreaming on Facebook
The father of a woman who drowned in a swimming pool in Ontario while livestreaming on Facebook has spoken of his family's loss.
-
Ontario paramedic dies suddenly while on jet ski at U.S. cottage, family says
A Hamilton, Ont. paramedic died suddenly while riding a jet ski at a cottage in the U.S. this weekend, her family says.
-
Here's how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soars
A recent survey found Ontarians are tipping way more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic.
Kitchener
-
One dead after plane crash near Stratford Airport
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in Perth County Tuesday morning.
-
WRDSB hack will impact buses for some students
The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has revealed further details about a hack that saw information stolen from its system earlier this summer.
-
Man shot in Kitchener: police
Waterloo regional police say one person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.
London
-
One deceased, multiple injured after fatal collision in Lambton County
One person has died and several others have been transported to hospital following a car crash between a passenger vehicle and transport truck in Lambton County. Police say the road closure at Courtright Line and Inwood Road is expected to last several hours while police investigate.
-
One dead after plane crash near Stratford Airport
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in Perth County Tuesday morning.
-
Person pulled from Georgian Bay pronounced deceased
Grey Bruce OPP is investigating after a person was removed from the water in Georgian Bay on Aug. 14. OPP, fire and EMS all responded to a call just before 2 p.m. for a person who was “in distress in the water,” just off Grant Avenue in Meaford.
Northern Ontario
-
Frantic search for stolen 3-week-old colt in northern Ontario
The owners of a northern Ontario farm are frantically searching for a three-week-old quarter horse colt that was stolen over the weekend saying it can't live much longer without its mother's milk.
-
Union, Algoma Steel reach tentative agreement
A memorandum of agreement has been reached in contract talks between Algoma Steel and Steelworkers Local 2251, the union announced Tuesday afternoon.
-
Attempt to pet a dog sparks pepper spray attack, attempted murder charges in North Bay
A 40-year-old man has been charged by the North Bay Police Service with attempted murder and other charges following a wild scene Sunday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Crystal Meloche acclaimed as LaSalle's first female mayor
The municipal election period just kicked off and already two mayors and a deputy mayor have been acclaimed.
-
Comber resident trying to keep greenhouses out of Lakeshore
Jill Miner, a fourth-generation grain farmer has started a petition to get more residents to speak out against the idea of greenhouse development.
-
U.S. citizen allegedly attempts to smuggle four people into country on jet ski
A United States citizen is facing charges after allegedly smuggling four people across the St. Clair River from Canada into the U.S. on a jet ski.
Calgary
-
Lawn-killing chinch bugs becoming abundant in all Calgary quadrants
They're a small pest that have a big appetite for Calgary lawns.
-
Will Alberta be handing out 'Ralph bucks' again?
The Alberta government says the province has enjoyed larger resource revenues earlier this year, but it isn't saying anything about how or even if that could translate into rebates.
-
Firefighters battle industrial blaze in northeast Calgary
Firefighters were dealing with a blaze at an industrial facility in northeast Calgary on Monday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
U.S. judge orders Dawn Walker to return to Canada
A Saskatoon woman who was arrested in Oregon for allegedly using false identification to cross the border with her seven-year-old son is to be returned to Canada.
-
Sask. projecting $1.04B surplus amid rising resource revenues
Saskatchewan is projecting a $1.04 billion surplus for 2022-23, with a large bump from non-renewable resource revenues projected.
-
Construction underway for STC affordable housing unit
Saskatoon Tribal Council’s (STC) affordable housing branch, Cress Housing Corporation, has started construction on a rapid housing project.
Edmonton
-
'It has shattered our family': Children of motorcyclists killed in crash raising money and awareness for MADD
An Edmonton family changed forever on Aug. 14. 'Saying we are devastated would be an understatement. They just lived for their families and we really – none of us know what to do without them.'
-
'Happy wife, happy life': Decade-old stereotype dispelled by U of A research
A study completed by a researcher at the University of Alberta has found the old saying 'happy wife, happy life' isn’t the key to a happy, healthy relationship.
-
1 charged in lengthy drug-trafficking investigation in northern Alberta
One person has been charged after a nearly year-long investigation into drug trafficking on Horse Lake First Nation.
Vancouver
-
'Full patch' Hells Angels member tries to get firearms licence back
Some of the central tenets of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club were at the core of a recent case in British Columbia as the court decided whether a member should be allowed to have a firearms licence.
-
Young women attacked on SkyTrain had asked man to stop recording them, police say
A disturbing attack that unfolded on a Vancouver SkyTrain late at night last week began after a group of young women asked a man to stop recording them with his cellphone, authorities revealed Tuesday.
-
'Cartel' death threats, photos of 'severed human body parts' and guns used in B.C. texting scam
After weeks of warning about a scam targeting grandparents, Mounties in British Columbia are seeing a darker extortion plot emerging in the province.