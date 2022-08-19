Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after crash in Orillia
Police are investigating a serious collision involving a motorcycle in Orillia.
According to OPP, the crash happened late Friday afternoon at the intersection of Colborne Street East and West Street South.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.
Police say the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Retailers sitting on 'mountains' of excess inventory in need of liquidation: expert
Consumer behaviour, a looming recession and the reactions of retailers to pandemic-driven supply chain issues are combining to drive a liquidation renaissance, according to one business advisor and retail futurist who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Ontario doctor alleged to have killed 4 people around same date in 2021: documents
Court documents allege an eastern Ontario doctor killed four people around the same date in 2021.
Sale of Ottawa church to 'Freedom Convoy'-affiliated group falls through, but leader says deal is still on
The current purchase of a historic Ottawa church slated to become an 'embassy' for a group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy has fallen through, according to documents obtained by CTV News. But The United People of Canada director said it was his understanding the deal was still in place.
Michelle O'Bonsawin named as Canada's first Indigenous Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.
Plane fails to descend as pilots reportedly fell asleep during flight
Two pilots are believed to have fallen asleep and missed their landing during a flight from Sudan to Ethiopia on Monday, according to a report by commercial aviation news site Aviation Herald.
Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he didn't take any classified information with him when he left office.
Northern lights expected across Canada this weekend: NOAA
Canadians across the country have a shot at seeing the northern lights this weekend thanks to a series of solar flares and storms over the past few days, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Calgary man convicted in multimillion dollar Ponzi scheme sentenced to 10 years
A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for what the judge called a deliberate and large-scale fraud.
There is now a simple solution to destroying 'forever chemicals': study
Scientists say they have developed a simple and cost-effective method for destroying a class of synthetic chemicals found in many consumer items and lasting in our water, soil and air for thousands of years when left alone.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
-
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
-
Replacement ferry for N.S.-P.E.I. route will begin service Saturday
A replacement ferry for the MV Holiday Island, which was damaged by fire last month, will begin sailing between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island on Saturday.
Montreal
-
Toddler found dead in parked vehicle in Vaudreuil-Dorion
A two-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle Friday afternoon in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb of Greater Montreal.
-
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies sex assault allegations, says he is being defamed
A prominent Quebec cardinal is denying sexual assault allegations against him contained in a class-action lawsuit that was formally filed this week in Quebec Superior Court.
-
Inuk woman using wheelchair struck and killed by car on Montreal highway
The Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services (NRBHSS) confirmed that the Inuk woman struck on Highway 520 in Montreal has died of her injuries.
Ottawa
-
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group refusing to leave Ottawa church after eviction notice
Members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain at an Ottawa church one day after the owner of the historic property moved to evict them over unpaid rent.
-
CHEO president speaks out after being targeted by homophobic slurs
The president and CEO of CHEO in Ottawa is speaking out after he was targeted by homophobic slurs while walking his young son to daycare earlier this week.
-
Embattled city councillor Rick Chiarelli not seeking re-election
Coun. Rick Chiarelli did not register to run for a new term in College Ward ahead of the 2 p.m. deadline on Friday for candidates to register to run for mayor, councillor and school board trustee.
Toronto
-
Ontario grandfather wins big lottery prize for the second time
An Ontario grandfather just won a big lottery prize for the second time in his life.
-
Man in life-threatening condition after being shot during robbery at Toronto pharmacy
A man has been seriously injured after being shot during an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in Scarborough on Friday evening.
-
Prominent television personality runs for Toronto city council
The registration deadline to run in the Toronto municipal election has passed, and one of those who made a last-minute candidacy filing is a prominent television personality.
Kitchener
-
Region approves first-ever sanctioned encampment site
The Region of Waterloo council approved a series of measures on Thursday to help ease the growing homelessness crisis, including a first-ever decision to permit an encampment.
-
Migrant worker killed in Norfolk County farming incident
The Ministry of Labour has confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into the death of a migrant worker at a Norfolk County farm last week.
-
No charges will be laid against officer in Cambridge shooting: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a Waterloo Regional Police officer who shot a man in Cambridge won't face criminal charges.
London
-
Lawsuit filed in deadly Riverside Drive crash that claimed life of eight-year-old girl
Several victims of a November 2021 crash on London, Ont.’s Riverside Drive have filed civil suit against the alleged driver and several others, the law firm representing the victims said on Friday. The crash took the life of eight-year-old Alexandra Stemp, and injured multiple others.
-
Drowning incident in Chatsworth, Ont. being investigated by OPP
OPP are investigating after a person drowned in the Township of Chatsworth late Thursday afternoon. Police say that a video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, and that "appropriate steps" are being taken to remove it.
-
Activist 'in hiding' fearing for her safety
Popular Twitch user and local transgender activist Clara Sorrenti says she is currently in hiding and fearing for her safety. Sorrenti says she has received threats after going public with an incident involving London police earlier this month. She shared the experience on YouTube Thursday night.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay nature festival a go this Saturday at Laurier Woods
The Friends of Laurier Woods, a non-profit charitable organization, is hosting the annual ‘Louise de Kiriline Lawrence Nature Festival’ to be held at the Laurier Woods Conservation Area Saturday.
-
New Francophone community health centre will be constructed in Timmins
Ecole St. Charles will be demolished to make way for a new community health centre. Centre de Sante Communautaire de Timmins is currently operating out of the Timmins Square shopping mall.
-
SNOLAB receives $100 million in additional funding
One of the infrastructure projects receiving over $100 million of the $628 million in CFI funding is SNOLAB, the internationally renowned ultra-clean facility focused on the study of neutrinos and the search for galactic dark matter.
Windsor
-
85-year-old with terminal cancer sets off on 'last big journey' across Canada
A father-son duo from Hamilton have set off on a cross-country drive, centered around raising awareness for cancer research and cherishing the time they have left together. On Friday, Ray Osborn and his son drove down to Windsor to pick up a newly restored 1927 Ford Model A. The two are taking it for a drive from Windsor to Vancouver for what Osborn calls "his last big journey."
-
Multiple vehicles damaged as arson investigation launched in Amherstburg
The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is looking for information after a fire on a commercial property in Amherstburg.
-
Municipal election kicks off with hotly contested races in Windsor
The nomination period for the municipal election has closed, with dozens of candidates in Windsor putting their names in for a chance to serve on council.
Calgary
-
'She had the best heart': Friends mourn Calgary woman killed in Evergreen shooting
Friends of a Calgary woman who died in a shooting on Thursday are remembering her as loving, kind and always ready to lend a helping hand.
-
Calgary man convicted in multimillion dollar Ponzi scheme sentenced to 10 years
A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for what the judge called a deliberate and large-scale fraud.
-
Chinatown Street Festival returns after 2-year pandemic pause
Following a two-year pandemic pause, the TD Chinatown Street Festival is back.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Advocate for Children and Youth 'deeply concerned' about allegations facing private Christian school
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth says she is deeply concerned about allegations involving the Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) scandal.
-
'Basics remain the same': Sask.’s CMHO gives advice ahead of fall COVID-19 surge
Saskatchewan’s top doctor is reminding residents not to get complacent, as the province is on the cusp of a fall COVID-19 surge.
-
Former Saskatoon doctor alleged to have killed 4 people around same date in 2021
Court documents allege a former Saskatoon doctor killed four people around the same date in 2021.
Edmonton
-
EPS closing front counters to minor crash reports, bringing in third-party to file complaints
In an effort to streamline services, Edmonton Police Service will no longer have drivers report minor crashes at stations or call police to a scene. Instead, EPS is opening a collision reporting centre in both south and north Edmonton where motorists will file a report, including pictures, insurance information, and personal contacts.
-
Edmonton gathers to remember Oilers fan Ben Stelter
Edmontonians lined the street outside of Rogers Place on Friday to remember six-year-old Ben Stelter. Ben died on Aug. 9 from brain cancer. His family invited the public to Rogers Place on Friday as the funeral procession passed by.
-
Canada will play for world junior hockey gold, defeat Czechs 5-2
Canada will play for gold at the world junior hockey championship after downing Czechia 5-2 in a semifinal on Friday.
Vancouver
-
'She’s just another one': Mother of Indigenous woman found dead slams police response
The mother of an Indigenous woman found dead in Richmond, B.C., is furious with police.
-
Gas leak shuts down Langley's 200th Street for several hours after 'significant' line cut
A natural gas leak prompted the closure of 200th Street in both directions from 72nd Avenue to 80th Avenue in Langley on Friday afternoon.
-
Users of escort services drugged, robbed, Surrey RCMP warn
Users of escort services in the Lower Mainland are being drugged and robbed during their encounters, according to Surrey RCMP.