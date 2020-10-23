BARRIE, ONT. -- Mother Nature provided a rare Autumn treat for late October.

Temperatures for Friday will feel like 27 C with the humidex., throw in a little sunshine, and you have all the ingredients for a great day outdoors.

And while some celebrated and pulled on their shorts for probably the last time this year, an advancing cold-front loaded with precipitation could interrupt their late afternoon tennis match before it’s over.

An overnight low of 4 C means a temperature difference of about 23 degrees in just a few hours. Halloween may be eight days away, but that temperature drop is scary.

The forecast calls for a return to seasonal and possibly even below seasonal temperatures starting Saturday.

A beautiful October day is not unusual, and for Friday, the Barrie area could very well break its 24.5 C record for heat set back in 1991.

Enjoy this likely last hot day and be grateful we’re not looking at breaking another weather record set back on this day in 1880 when 23 centimetres of snow fell.