Mortgage brokers encouraged by renewed interest in home buying and renewals
A hold in the Bank of Canada's key interest rate might turn the tide for financing homes across Canada.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Mortgage brokers in Simcoe County and the surrounding area are encouraged by the return of buyers to the market and renewals amid concerns of future defaults this year.
"As much as people want to buy bigger houses and things like that, they have been limited in terms of those higher rates," said Jason Nugent, a mortgage broker with Dominion Lending in Newmarket. "But because of the halt on hikes, we've actually seen some optimism return to those seeking to re-enter the market."
The Bank of Canada's halt on rate hikes occurred earlier this month after a year of hikes to slow down inflation nationwide.
"In fact, we've actually seen a little bit of a reduction in the rates in the last week or so," said Michael Oziel, Mortgage Broker with Sherwood Mortgage Group. "We're starting to see a lot of buyers coming off the sidelines and get back into the pre-approval process."
However, only some have been able to qualify for conventional mortgages.
A November 2022 report from CMHC revealed 33 per cent of borrowers renewed with alternative lenders in the third quarter of 2022, up from 29 per cent the year prior.
"When you look at the gig economy, people working hourly, two or three jobs, the banks have certain restrictions about how much time you have to be on that job before we can use that income," Nugent said. "So we have seen a small increase in defaults, but we're still very stable."
Simcoe County's default rate currently sits at 0.47, which Michael Oziel said is a sign of resiliency.
"How people have been ensuring that their finances are in order to withstand these rates, I'm actually quite impressed with how low defaults have been," he added.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
Incredible photos show northern lights dancing across much of Canada
Sky-gazers and shutterbugs across much of Canada were treated to a spectacular display of northern lights Thursday night and into Friday morning.
Most Canadians believe speeding tickets should be tied to income: poll
A new survey conducted by Research Co. found that the majority of Canadians support tying speeding tickets to income, otherwise known as ‘progressive punishment.’
Trudeau says his kids 'no longer access' TikTok after Canadian government ban
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's teenage daughter and son, Ella-Grace and Xavier, 'no longer access TikTok,' the father of three told reporters during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden in Ottawa on March 24.
Ontario crypto king kidnapped, tortured in an attempt to get millions in ransom, documents say
Ontario’s self-described crypto king was allegedly abducted, tortured, and beaten for days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom, his father told a court in December.
As it happened: U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Canada
After a day of meetings on Parliament Hill, U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced updates on various cross-border issues. CTVNews.ca breaks down Biden's first presidential visit to Canada, as it happened.
Canada’s Ivvavik National Park among most remote and beautiful places in the world: Big 7 Travel
Global travel site Big 7 Travel ranked the most remote and beautiful places in the world, and only one Canadians location—Ivvavik national park—is among them.
Eugene Levy, Sarah Polley, Jean Chretien, the two Michaels among guests at Biden gala dinner
Notable people will be in attendance at Friday’s gala dinner with U.S. President Joe Biden, hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum, including former prime ministers and celebrities.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau introduces Jill Biden to curling during Ottawa visit
The first lady of the United States got a sweeping introduction to Canadian sports culture in Ottawa Friday as Sophie Gregoire Trudeau took Jill Biden to the curling rink for her first trip to Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Students hailed for aiding stabbed staff member; school principal and parents thank community
Two students are being recognized for their quick actions, and school administration and parents are thanking the community, after a difficult week at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S.
-
Woman injured in west Saint John shooting, three suspects arrested
Police say a woman is in hospital following a shooting in west Saint John, N.B., early Friday morning and three suspects have been arrested.
-
Provinces compete to retain, recruit health-care workers
As competition for health-care workers heats up, so too does the bidding.
Montreal
-
Airbnb to pull listings that don't have proper permits in Quebec
Short-term rental company Airbnb says it will pull listings that don't have a proper permit from the Quebec government. The San Francisco-based company made the announcement eight days after a fatal fire destroyed an Old Montreal building that housed illegal rentals.
-
Legault hails Canada-U.S. deal on Roxham Road 'a great victory'
Quebec Premier François Legault said he was 'happy' that Roxham Road will be 'closed' at midnight Friday as part of the agreement announced between Canada and the United States on asylum seekers.
-
'Three inches too long': NDG restaurant told terrace doesn't comply with city regulations
A restaurant owner in NDG says he's facing a $5,000 dollar bill to replace his terrace because he was told by the city that the one he's had for the past two years is a few centimetres too large.
Ottawa
-
Biden visits Ottawa: U.S. president wraps up two-day trip to Ottawa
Heavy security and sparse crowds gathered in downtown Ottawa for day two of U.S. President Joe Biden's whirlwind visit to the capital.
-
Fullerton resigns as MPP for Kanata-Carleton
Kanata-Carleton Progressive Conservative MPP Merrilee Fullerton announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that she had tendered her resignation to Premier Doug Ford.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | Northern Lights seen over Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Ottawa and eastern Ontario residents who looked to the sky Thursday night were treated with a rare sight.
Toronto
-
Ontario crypto king kidnapped, tortured in an attempt to get millions in ransom, documents say
Ontario’s self-described crypto king was allegedly abducted, tortured, and beaten for days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom, his father told a court in December.
-
Ontario's 2022 Sunshine List is out. Who was the top earner?
Ontario's so-called sunshine list is out and the three top paid public employees in the province are all at Ontario Power Generation.
-
Ontario photographer captures Thursday's northern lights, reveals how best to see them tonight
An astrophotographer from southern Ontario captured Thursday night's display of the Aurora Borealis and has offered some tips and tricks for catching a glimpse of them yourself tonight.
Kitchener
-
Fake ‘Catch the Ace’ tickets reportedly being sold in Hagersville
Organizers of the ‘Catch the Ace’ lottery in Hagersville are warning the public about fake tickets as the jackpot climbs closer to $2 million.
-
Did you see the northern lights? Photos show lights dancing across southern Ontario
An uncommon phenomenon lit up the skies across southern Ontario on Thursday night, including in Waterloo region where the aurora borealis – also known as the northern lights - shone bright enough to see with the naked eye.
-
Alleged death threats sent to regional chair, court documents show
A Kitchener man has been arrested by Waterloo regional police for making alleged death threats towards Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman.
London
-
Can this notorious London, Ont. intersection be made safer with a red light camera?
A new safety assessment of the Hamilton Road and Highbury Avenue intersection makes several recommendations to address the high number of collisions.
-
Cinder block thrown through window of south London restaurant
A London man was arrested early Friday morning after being spotted throwing a cinder block through the front door of a restaurant, according to police.
-
Byron barn battle takes another twist: volunteers vow to assist elderly man with hard labour
An elderly Byron man said he received numerous offers of help to clear away rotting barn rubble from his property, after a London, Ont. city council committee endorsed a recommendation to grant a demolition permit.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario's 2022 Sunshine List is out. Who was the top earner?
Ontario's so-called sunshine list is out and the three top paid public employees in the province are all at Ontario Power Generation.
-
Sudbury police charge OPP sergeant with criminal harassment
CTV News has learned an Ontario Provincial Police sergeant with 22 years of service has been charged in Sudbury with criminal harassment.
-
Ontario PC cabinet minister Merrilee Fullerton resigns
Merrilee Fullerton, a longtime cabinet minister in Doug Ford's government, unexpectedly resigned Friday, forcing the premier to name a new minister to the children, community and social services post.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex brewers lament impact of looming 6.3% alcohol tax
On April 1, a 6.3 per cent federal excise tax goes into effect on beer, wine and spirits producers.
-
Windsor police officer demoted for ‘unnecessary’ arrest of two Black men
A Windsor police officer has been demoted for neglect of duty for the “unnecessary” arrest of two Black men.
-
Provincial funding boost in mental health services welcome news for Windsor-Essex health officials
Initial reaction to Ontario's 2023 budget indicates it’s being well received by pharmacists and mental health care officials in Windsor-Essex.
Calgary
-
1 missing as 2 houses burn in afternoon fire in northwest Calgary
One person is missing and a dog is dead after two homes caught fire Friday afternoon in northwest Calgary.
-
Missing Windsor Park woman and toddler located safe
A woman and toddler who were reported missing from the community of Windsor Park are safe.
-
MONSTR, Calgary director Tank Standing Buffalo's latest animated short, streaming on HBO Max
A Calgary animator's newest cartoon started streaming Thursday night on HBO Max.
Saskatoon
-
'They busted the locks on our deep freeze': Sask. Cree elder says moose meat was confiscated in raid
An elder from a Saskatchewan First Nation says his home was raided last fall by conservation officers who confiscated moose meat intended for use in a ceremonial gathering and feast.
-
'Going to be an eyesore': Warman residents oppose cell tower replacement
A Warman man is organizing opposition to a cell tower SaskTel is proposing to replace on the western edge of the city.
-
Here are the artists you can see at this summer's Sask. Jazz Festival
The SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival has announced its 2023 ticketed lineup.
Edmonton
-
Road closures for Edmonton police funeral procession announced
The procession is scheduled to leave the Alberta Legislature grounds toward Rogers Place at approximately 11:45 a.m.
-
Alberta Sheriffs receiving additional officers and more powers with new funding
The Alberta Sheriffs Branch will have expanded powers and play a bigger role in combating rural crime with new funding, the provincial government said Friday.
-
'More concrete and parking': Critics concerned over Hawrelak Park trees after FOIP request
Members of Edmonton's River Valley Conservation Coalition board say a freedom of information request shows the city plans to remove trees in Hawrelak Park to make room for infrastructure during the controversial three-year rehabilitation project at the park.
Vancouver
-
'Fentanyl, it’s destroying everybody': Homeless crisis grows in Chilliwack
On the streets of Chilliwack, there are more homeless people than ever before, and some of them are barely teenagers.
-
TransLink still planning fare increases after $479M provincial funding announcement
Two weeks after it received $479 million in funding from the provincial government to help stabilize its operations, TransLink is expected to approve an increase in fares for Metro Vancouver transit users.
-
Maple Ridge homeowner catches break-and-enter suspect in the act, RCMP say
A suspect has been arrested after he was caught allegedly attempting to break into a Maple Ridge resident's shed Thursday night.