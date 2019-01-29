

CTV Barrie





The sounds of engines roaring from snowmobiles filled the air in Creemore on Tuesday afternoon as a growing number of trails opened across the region.

After a late start to the season, sledders can now travel from town to town.

“Started in Balm Beach, Elmvale, Wasaga, Stayner, New Lowell, and here,” said one sledder.

Trail conditions are listed as limited in most locations, and everyone is reminded to continue to use caution.