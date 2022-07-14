More people than ever seek support from local food banks as prices soar

As prices at grocery stores soar, more people turn to local food banks to make ends meet.

"Just yesterday, we had 73 families - households - come to our facility, which is one of the busiest nights we've seen in a long time on Tuesday," said executive director of the Sharing Place Food Centre, Chris Peacock.

According to Statistics Canada, food prices in May rose nearly 10 per cent compared to a year ago.

One in five Canadians now says that over the next six months, they will likely have to rely on community organizations to put food on the table.

The Sharing Place Food Centre in Orillia reports a 15 per cent increase in visits over the past three months.

"With inflation, it's increasing our costs, so we are seeing increased traffic to access our groceries which means more food out the door, but then when we go to purchase more food, it's coming at a cost," Peacock said.

With Canadian food suppliers signalling a price hike at grocery stores in the fall, more price increases could be on the way.

RELATED

It's adding fuel to the fire for places like the Barrie Food Bank, which has already noted a 53 per cent increase in visits for June compared to last year.

"Every month, it's a month over month increase in terms of the numbers that we're seeing," said Barrie Food Bank executive director Sharon Palmer.

To help with the rising costs, the food bank is adjusting the size of its hampers, handing out certain items on an as-needed basis and, in some cases, reducing the amount of food.

"We've taken a little bit away from singles and couples to add a little bit more to families and larger five plus families so that they have a little bit more," said Palmer.

Palmer said they are also focusing on initiatives such as saving items from stores that would have otherwise gone in the garbage.

Right now, the Sharing Place Food Centre is surviving thanks to community support, but Peacock said he is concerned about the future, especially for those struggling.

"The ability for employers to invest in their employees in a more meaningful way if they have the opportunity to take a look at how they can support their employees during this difficult time is really important," said Peacock.

"Obviously to the provincial government and to the federal government to be able to support those who are not at this point able to earn the appropriate amount of money. To get Ontario Works or ODSP at a level that is acceptable to be able to sustain life, that's so important right now," he concluded.

At the same time, as prices increase, food banks need donations more than ever to help those in the community left struggling.