Mohamad Lilo seeks bail after being charged in Elnaz Hajtamiri disappearance

Elnaz Hajtamiri's former boyfriend hopes to be granted bail after being charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in connection with her disappearance from a Wasaga Beach, Ont. home 216 days ago.

Mohamad Lilo smiled, laughed and interrupted questions posed to him during the bail hearing on Tuesday. The Montreal-area man appeared virtually from jail in Penetanguishene, where he has been in custody for more than a month.

On Jan. 12, police say Hajtamiri was forcibly dragged barefoot from a family member's home by three men posing as cops.

She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

The OPP initially charged Lilo with criminal harassment. Investigators confirmed he had threatened her.

Months after his arrest in January, two other men, Riyasat Singh and Harshdeep Binner, were charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping concerning an alleged attack on Hajtamiri in an underground parking garage in December 2021, where she was hit in the head with a frying pan.

Singh was arrested in Brampton in April, while a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Binner. He remains on the run.

A publication ban protects the evidence heard in court during the bail hearing.

After seven hours of court proceedings on Tuesday, the bail hearing was put over to Wednesday. Lilo will appear virtually for a date to be set for the continuation.

Meanwhile, police urge anyone with information on Hajtamiri's whereabouts to call the dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415, local police or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.