Missing boater found dead near Beausoleil First Nation

OPP in the Beausoleil First Nation say they have recovered the body of a boater who went missing early Sunday morning.

Police received reports of the missing boater at around 12:35 a.m., who was last seen between Christian Island and Beckwith Island, near the Beausoleil first nation.

Police say the 67-year-old man left his boat on the west side of Beckwith Island in an orange inflatable raft to get a loose kayak and paddle board that drifted from his boat.

Investigators recovered the kayak, inflatable raft and paddle board earlier today, but there had been no sign of the missing man.

shortly after 7 a.m., a search and rescue helicopter pilot located the body, which was then recovered by police.