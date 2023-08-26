Minden, Ont. residents not giving up fight months after emergency department closure

It's been a long and challenging summer for residents in Minden Hills, Ont. This is their first summer for the community without a direct emergency department in town following its closure two months ago, being consolidated into Haliburton's hospital.

Despite an urgent care clinic opening at the former site, residents keep fighting, calling on the province to restore the community's emergency department.

"We're hopeful that something will turn out. We are still hoping," said Carol McClennan, a Minden resident. "I know other communities are concerned."

On Saturday, roughly 100 passionate Minden residents rallied to voice their frustrations over the closure.

"We're going to continue to go after the Ford government. The fight will not be over until they're on the Minden ER," said Patrick Porzuczek, with the "Save the Minden ER" campaign.

The group is actively collecting names for a petition and donations for the remaining fight.

So far, 7,500 signatures have been collected. Porzuczek said the group intended to deliver it to the legislature next month.