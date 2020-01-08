BARRIE -- Snow squalls will come to an end on Wednesday night, according to the latest statement from Environment Canada.

The rapidly changing weather forced school bus cancellations on Wednesday morning as whiteout conditions caused poor visibility on the roads across parts of Simcoe County.

CTV's weather specialist, KC Colby, says Thursday will be a different story. "We're not anticipating any snow day tomorrow, kids."

"Isolated snow squalls southest of Georgian Bay will continue to weaken this evening," stated Environment Canada's website on Wednesday.

Parts of the region could see 15 to 20 centimetres of snow accumulation by later tonight, slightly more in areas north of Barrie.

Temperatures are expected to be milder for Thursday, with highs ranging between -2C to -6C across Simcoe County.

