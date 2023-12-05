BARRIE
Barrie

    • Midland woman celebrates $10K win, only to find out she won much more

    Beverley Chapple of Midland, Ont., holds her big cheque after winning the Instant Crossword Game #3236. (Source: OLG) Beverley Chapple of Midland, Ont., holds her big cheque after winning the Instant Crossword Game #3236. (Source: OLG)

    A great-grandmother from Midland is celebrating her first big lottery win after playing regularly for decades.

    Beverley Chapple said she was so excited after playing her Instant Crossword ticket, thinking she had won $10,000.

    "I called my children to share the news, and they came over and checked my ticket on the OLG app. That's when we realized it was actually $50,000."

    The retired Simcoe County woman said the win made her shake with excitement.

    "I started to Facetime the rest of my family to share the news," Chapple said.

    The winning ticket was purchased at King's Little General Convenience on King Street in Midland.

    Chapple said she plans to get "some things" done around the house with her winnings.

    "But more than anything, I want to enjoy seeing my bank balance for a while," she chuckled.

