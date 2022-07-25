Midland woman arrested twice in less than 24 hours

A Midland woman faces charges after two incidents in two days.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says officers were called to the Huronia Mall Saturday evening for a woman causing a disturbance.

Officers found the suspect and took her to the Georgian Bay General Hospital for treatment.

"Upon arrival, the female cast bodily fluids, assaulting the officer," OPP states in a release.

The officer charged the woman with assault, and she was released from custody.

Police say officers were called less than 24 hours later to an apartment building on William Street for reports a resident was "falsely activating the fire alarm."

They say the same woman was arrested and charged with mischief - obstructs, interrupts or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of the property.

Police also charged her with failing to comply with a probation order and false alarm of fire.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.