Midland student's pandemic-inspired artwork displayed in ROM exhibit

A drawing created by a Grade 10 Midland student is being displayed in the Royal Ontario Museum's (ROM) online exhibit.

Kaia Knelsen said she was surprised to learn of the exciting news after creating her work about what the pandemic has meant to her and others her age.

"It's centred around how the pandemic affected you and what your story was," the St. Theresa's Catholic High School student said.

"I left the face blank, just so other people could relate to the words in the background and the whole experience."

Her drawing depicts a young girl with braids wearing a face mask surrounded by words, including 'fear,' anxiety,' virus,' and 'COVID-19.'

Knelsen said she enjoys drawing, playing for the Barrie Sharks AA team, and spending time with her family.

Find Knelsen's and other students' artwork online here.