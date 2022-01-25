Midland student's pandemic-inspired artwork displayed in ROM exhibit

Kaia Knelsen, Grade 10 St. Theresa's Catholic High School student, displays some of her art on Tues., Jan. 25, 2022 (KC Colby/CTV News) Kaia Knelsen, Grade 10 St. Theresa's Catholic High School student, displays some of her art on Tues., Jan. 25, 2022 (KC Colby/CTV News)

Barrie Top Stories