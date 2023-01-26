Midland's waterfront development plans halted after developer pulls out

The Town of Midland's plan to develop 40 acres of town land, including 1,100 meters of waterfront, has been put on hold after the preferred developer decided it would no longer be part of the project.

"This deal, for all intents and purposes, is dead," said Mayor Bill Gordon.

"That's what happens when one of your partners, either the Town or, in this case, Georgian Communities, exercises their option and pulls out. So, of course, the land isn't going anywhere. It's really up to the community now and council and the Town to do a reset," the mayor added.

Last July, Georgian Communities was selected as the preferred developer, with a plan for 74 housing units in phase one and $25 million in shoreline upgrades.

The Town of Midland will now begin discussions with the community on the future of the former industrial lands and waterfront.

The public engagement sessions planned for February 4 and February 11 have been cancelled.