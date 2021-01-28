BARRIE, ONT. -- A Midland man faces multiple charges after police suspected him of being intoxicated during a traffic stop in Penetanguishene.

A Southern Georgian Bay OPP officer stopped the vehicle on Main Street just after midnight Thursday and arrested the driver after conducting a roadside screening test.

Police said their investigation revealed the 40-year-old man was banned from driving in Canada, and they said a search of the vehicle turned up an open bottle of booze and cannabis.

The accused faces charges of impaired driving, driving while disqualified, possessing over 30 grams of dried cannabis, failing to comply with the emergency order, driving with a handheld device, and driving with open alcohol.

The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released with a future court date scheduled.