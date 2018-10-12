

Former Governor General Michaelle Jean gambled and lost her bid on Friday for a second term as secretary general of the La Francophonie.

Jean was head of La Francophonie for four years, but her time was marked with controversy, dogged by reports of excessive spending and questionable expenses.

Both Ottawa and the Quebec government withdrew their support for Jean this week. Instead, they chose to back the consensus choice among African members.

On Thursday, Jean made a final plea to member nations to hold onto the post, warning them that rights and democracy shouldn't take a back seat to partisan ambitions.

Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo has been chosen to replace Jean.

Jean was the first secretary-general not to come from Africa since the position was created in 1997.

