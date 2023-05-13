Memorial run held in honour of slain OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala

Family, friends and police from across the province paid tribute to a fallen officer in his hometown of Barrie, Ont. on Saturday.

OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala's loved ones held an inaugural memorial run in his honour.

"He may have been our brother, a son, but he was also an outstanding student, a friend, a cousin and a police constable," said Justyna Pierzchala, Greg's sister. "Greg certainly loved his job and everything that came along with it."

Saturday's run comes just days after Sgt. Eric Meuller was shot and killed while on duty outside Ottawa. Two other officers were seriously injured. Runners taking part in the memorial run passed a Canadian flag that had been lowered to honour Sgt. Meuller.

The Commissioner of the OPP was at the run and addressed what has been a tragic year for policing.

"We have had nine police officers murdered in this country since September, 5 of those have been right here in our own province," said Commissioner Thomas Carrique. "This has to end, and today is the day for a new beginning. Today is an opportunity to celebrate our police officers."

Pierzchala was shot and killed in the line of duty on December 27 near Hagersville, Ont.

The funds raised from the run will be used to establish a scholarship for a student at St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School, where Greg once attended.