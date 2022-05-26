Meet the candidates running in Simcoe-Grey

The provincial election campaign is ramping up in Simcoe-Grey, with candidates making their priorities known as they vie for a position at Queen's Park.

The riding has been a Tory stronghold, and former Collingwood Mayor Brian Saunderson hopes to keep the tradition alive.

The Conservative candidate said his experience in office would lend itself to serving as an MPP.

"Being in office is a dialogue. Politics is a dialogue between the residents and the representatives," Saunderson said, noting the Progressive Conservative's primary focus is getting the economy going.

"To invest in critical infrastructures, like highways and hospitals and get the cost of living down," he added.

Meanwhile, Liberal candidate Ted Crysler isn't fazed by the riding's traditions, believing he could turn the tides.

"I'm someone who will listen. I'm not a politician who's here with an agenda. I understand the needs of the riding."

Born and raised in Simcoe-Grey, the Liberal candidate said affordability, mental health, education, changing the long-term care model and senior care are his top priorities.

"We need a lot more funding and investment into home care so that seniors will be able to age at home, where they want to age and where they should be aging," said Crysler.

New Democrat Keith Nunn is taking his fifth run at a seat in the legislature.

With a wide range of experience, including IT consulting and outdoor recreation, Nunn said he wants to see the government "follow through on the promises."

"Restore the infrastructure and services that we all depend on," he added.

The housing crisis, health care and education, including building more local schools, are at the forefront of Nunn's campaign.

"We need to be investing in new schools. We need to be investing in repairs," he said.

Green Party candidate Allan Kuhn is pushing for climate change to be addressed.

"We've got major problems. Climate change is here, and we need to fix it."

He believes the environment and affordability are Ontario's most significant concerns.

With a background in organic farm management, Kuhn said his most valuable strengths are dialogue and listening.

"We have new solutions to old problems. We are the party that can balance not only the economy, the environment but also social causes," Kuhn noted.

Other candidates on the ballot include Rodney Sacrey with the Ontario Party, David Ghobrial with the New Blue, and Billy Gordon with the None of the Above Direct Democracy Party.

