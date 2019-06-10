

CTV Barrie





A devastating fire destroyed several townhomes that were under construction in central Barrie.

The massive blaze broke out just before midnight on Sunday on Edgehill Drive near Ferndale Drive and kept firefighters busy until the daylight hours.

The Barrie Fire Department says 12 fully framed vacant units burned to the ground.

The developer of the townhomes says they were expected to be ready to be rented in October.

Three neighbouring homes were also significantly damaged.

No one was injured. Several residents in the area stood in the streets watching as the blaze tore through the units for hours.

At this point, the cause is still unknown.

The damage is estimated to be at $2 million.