BARRIE -- Mash Bash is back for the 33rd year.

The money raised this year will go to the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

The unit helps roughly 350 newborns every year, but it's too small and often overcrowded.

“The size is pretty cramped. It was designed about 30 years ago, built 20 years ago at a time when we weren't doing neo-natal intensive care at RVH,” said Eric Dean with the RVH Foundation.

Some newborns are here for days, while for others, it can be much longer.

Angela Bradley’s daughter Grace was born at 25 weeks, which was almost five months ago.

“Coming from Scarborough and Sunnybrook, their units are a little bit bigger with more space and a little bit more updated. When you are emotional, and when you're going through so many different issues, privacy is huge,” Bradley said.

Dr. Vincent Ho has worked in the unit for16 years, and he says they are attempting a new approach.

“it's really important that the babies have their family around them. We know that that improves recovery time, improves their recovery, in general, establishes their transition to life outside the womb,” Dr. Ho said.

Mash Bash goes tomorrow from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Snow Valley Ski Resort and tickets are $25.00 at the door.