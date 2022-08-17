Mark Wahlberg visits Collingwood, Ont. gym

The Town of Collingwood was buzzing after celebrity Mark Wahlberg visited the area over the weekend.

It's unclear why the movie star and fitness fanatic stopped in town, but Wahlberg posted pictures and videos of his time in the region on his social media accounts.

On Saturday, he visited the F45 Training Blue Mountain gym on Ste Marie Street. Wahlberg owns shares in the franchise and said he "found F45 in Muskoka," actually Collingwood.

He stopped to take a picture with a friend outside The Dorchester on Hurontario Street.

Mark Wahlberg poses with a friend outside The Dorchester in Collingwood, Ont., on Sat., Aug. 13, 2022. (Mark Wahlberg/Instagram)

The actor also posted a pic over the weekend with soccer star David Beckham and former Toronto Maple Leaf Tie Domi in cottage country with the caption, "Had a great weekend with these 2 guys in MUSKOKAAAca," tagging both Beckham and Domi, and F45 training.

Mark Wahlberg, David Beckham and Tie Domi in cottage country on Sat., Aug. 13, 2022. (Mark Wahlberg/Instagram)

On Wednesday, Wahlberg noted he was in Las Vegas as he travels "city to city."