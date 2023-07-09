Mariposa Folk Festival brings big boost to local economy
The 63rd annual Mariposa Folk Festival hit the stage on Friday and ends Sunday evening at Tudhope Park. Officials said this year was another remarkable year for the festival.
This is now the second year in a row the festival has been completely sold out.
"Coming off of COVID, I think people were just ready to come out and gather again, and it was such a happy experience, and they're back this year. Almost 50 per cent of our tickets were sold before we announced the lineup, and that speaks volumes. People have faith in Mariposa, they know that they'll get a good program and a great weekend. It's not only the artistic lineup, but it's the atmosphere, the vibe and the family and community," said Pam Carter, organizer of the Mariposa Folk Festival.
Organizers said over 30,000 people were at the festival throughout the weekend.
The Chamber of Commerce said this festival is a huge economic boost for the City of Orillia.
"We have visitors from all over the world coming here, and every year people from all over come to Orillia, the hotels are full, the restaurant are full, and they'll come back know what a great music city Orillia is," said Allan Lafontaine, executive director with the Chamber of Commerce in Orillia.
"We have about 48 per cent of our patrons come from outside 40 kilometres, so it's a huge financial revenue generator for the City of Orillia and the region," said Carter.
Officials said this event wouldn't have been possible without the 700 volunteers.
Organizers said the planning for next year's event will begin Monday morning.
