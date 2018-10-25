

CTV Barrie





The man who pleaded guilty in a drunk driving crash in Vaughan that killed three children and their grandfather three years ago will be eligible to apply for day parole in a few weeks.

Nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his five-year-old brother Harrison, their two-year-old sister Milly and the children's 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville, died after the van they were in was hit by a speeding SUV driven by an impaired Marco Muzzo.

Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison in March 2016 for what a judge called the ‘irreversible suffering he’d caused’ in the September crash.

Muzzo will be eligible for day parole on November 7, full parole May 2019 and statutory release on June 18, 2022, and faces a 12-year driving ban which takes effect on his release from prison.

- With files from The Canadian Press