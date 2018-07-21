

CTV Barrie





One man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash between a car and a motor-home in Ramara Township on Saturday.



The collision happened on Highway 12 between Concession 9 and Side Road 15, near Brechin, just before 5:30 p.m.



Constable Martin Hill with Orillia OPP confirms a 42-year-old man from Scarborough had to be extricated from his car. Once freed, he was taken to a Toronto-area hospital via Ornge air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.



The driver of the motor-home, a 71-year-old Peterborough man, was transported to Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia with minor injuries.



The OPP are still investigating what led to the crash, but early reports indicate the car hit the RV, before flipping over and bursting into flames.



Highway 12 was closed in both direction for about seven hours, before reopening.

