Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in death of prominent Collingwood realtor

Warning: Some readers may find details in this story to be distressing or triggering.

On Thursday morning, a busy Barrie courtroom full of family and friends heard the gruesome details of the June 2022 murder of prominent Collingwood realtor Kinga 'Kay' Kriston.

Kriston was 55 at the time of her death and leaves behind a teenage daughter.

The community mourned her loss in the days following her death with a candlelight vigil.

On Thursday, John Edward Collins pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his former lover.

The crown read to the room Collins's recollection of the tragic night at Kriston's home, where he had been staying since leaving a rehab facility battling alcoholism.

In an agreed statement of facts between the crown and defence, Collins, who had passed out on a couch, went to the garage and retrieved a golf club before joining Kriston in bed.

While caressing her back, she made a comment that he interpreted as a threat before as he told police, "he snapped," moving over top of her and striking her multiple times with the golf club as she yelled out for him to "think of his son."

He then began punching her before the scuffle moved to the floor, where Collins strangled her.

Collins stayed in the house with her lifeless body for five days before a friend of Kriston went to check on her, growing concerned when she didn't respond to any text messages.

When he arrived at the house, he peered through the window and saw Collins before entering, discovering the crime scene, and alerting police.

The court heard victim impact statements from Kriston's family, including her ex-husband, who broke down when saying that their daughter had an empty seat at her high school graduation and never got to tell her mom that she was accepted to her first choice for university.

Collins declined his final chance to address the court.

The crown submitted their request for life in prison with a minimum of 16 years before Collins is eligible for parole.

Sentencing will be heard in the new year on January 9th.