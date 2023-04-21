Man in critical condition after fight breaks out in Barrie's east end, suspect wanted

Police tape surrounds a large perimeter in an east-end Barrie, Ont., neighbourhood for an investigation on Fri., April 21, 2023. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) Police tape surrounds a large perimeter in an east-end Barrie, Ont., neighbourhood for an investigation on Fri., April 21, 2023. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver