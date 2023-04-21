Man in critical condition after fight breaks out in Barrie's east end, suspect wanted

Yellow police tape surrounds a large area in an east-end Barrie neighbourhood as police investigate an altercation that sent one person to the hospital in serious condition.

A fight allegedly broke out Friday morning outside a residence in the Gunn and Oak Streets area.

Police are canvassing with the assistance of the K9 unit for a suspect.

Residents should expect police officers to remain in the area for a while.

Paramedics say one person was flown via air ambulance to a trauma centre in critical condition.

The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time.