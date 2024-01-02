BARRIE
    • Man finds his missing machinery on Southgate, Ont. farm

    A missing payloader was located on a Southgate farm Wed., Dec. 27, 2023 (Source: OPP) A missing payloader was located on a Southgate farm Wed., Dec. 27, 2023 (Source: OPP)

    On Wednesday, police say the owner of a missing John Deere payloader discovered his heavy-duty construction machine on a property in the Township of Southgate, west of Shelburne.

    The owner called the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), who executed a warrant at a property on Southgate Road 14.

    During the search, police said officers seized stolen property, including a stolen John Deere payloader, a Kubota riding lawn mower and deck.

    The approximate value of the allegedly stolen property is $40,000.

    The OPP charged three Southgate Township men, each with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on January 25.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

