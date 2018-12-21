

CTV Barrie





One man has died following an industrial workplace accident at a business in Oro-Medonte on Friday.

Provincial police say emergency crews responded to the business at 2200 Line 9 around the noon hour.

The 36-year-old man was rushed to an Orillia hospital where police say he was tragically pronounced dead.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified and will be investigating the circumstances around the incident.