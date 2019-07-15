Featured
Man dead after swimming incident in Cavendish Lake
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 11:32AM EDT
A 20-year-old man is dead after a swimming incident in Cavendish Lake.
Members of the Peterborough County Detachment were called to the lake, north of Peterborough just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
According to provincial police, the victim was jumping off a dock with three friends and didn't resurface.
The Trent Lakes Fire Department was able to locate the victim in the water and began CPR.
Twenty-year-old Ryan Taylor from Whitechurch-Stouffville, Ont., was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The body was taken to Toronto for a post-mortem examination.