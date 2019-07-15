

CTV Barrie





A 20-year-old man is dead after a swimming incident in Cavendish Lake.

Members of the Peterborough County Detachment were called to the lake, north of Peterborough just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to provincial police, the victim was jumping off a dock with three friends and didn't resurface.

The Trent Lakes Fire Department was able to locate the victim in the water and began CPR.

Twenty-year-old Ryan Taylor from Whitechurch-Stouffville, Ont., was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The body was taken to Toronto for a post-mortem examination.