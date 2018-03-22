

CTV Barrie





A man is facing criminal charges following an unusual incident on Georgian Bay Thursday morning at Victoria Harbour.

Provincial police say the man drove a vehicle onto the ice at a high speed just before 11 am. A military aircraft that happened to be in the area for training was used to observe the vehicle from the air.

Police say the man's vehicle got stuck in the ice, and he fled on foot.

He was arrested on shore and charged with dangerous driving and uttering threats.