Man arrested after break and enter in Barrie

    An alleged break-in attempt in Barrie leaves a man up for charges.

    On Friday shortly after 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a break-in at a home located in a low-rise residential complex on Saint Vincent Sreet at Grove Street East.

    Reports say that a man was observed attempting to break down a door using a pair of tools.

    Residents provided a detailed description of the suspect and police were able to find him just outside of the building.

    The man spoke to police and provided them with an explanation as to why he was trying to break in, but the officers quickly determined that his story was a fabricated version of the truth.

    Police say the man's reasoning was designed to detract from the real reason for the attempted entry.

    As a result, a 34-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and has been charged with mischief under $5,000 concerning the damage done to the apartment door and possession of a break-in instrument.

    He was released from custody shortly after and is scheduled to appear before the courts at a later date.

