Man armed with axe arrested in downtown Barrie

A dispute in a Barrie parkade quickly intensified when one individual pulled a small axe from a bag to intimidate the other person, police say.

Police say officers responded to the Collier Street parking garage on Monday around noon but say the two men had left the area on foot.

Police searched the downtown with detailed descriptions of both men and said they found the duo within minutes.

They say one man was armed with an axe and taken into custody without incident near the Five Points, while the other was located near Clapperton and Collier Streets.

Police say the second man cooperated, giving officers a detailed recount of what took place at the parkade.

Ultimately, police charged a 64-year-old Alliston man with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a probation order.

He was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear before a judge in August.