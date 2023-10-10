Barrie

    • Man and woman accused of stealing credit, debit cards in Wasaga Beach wanted by police

    Police release images of two suspects wanted in connection with a theft in the Town of Wasaga Beach on Aug. 24, 2023. (Source: OPP) Police release images of two suspects wanted in connection with a theft in the Town of Wasaga Beach on Aug. 24, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    Provincial police hope to identify two suspects in connection with a theft from a vehicle in the Town of Wasaga Beach over the summer where credit and debit cards were stolen.

    Huronia West OPP says the alleged theft happened on August 24.

    They say the accused, a man and a woman, took credit and debit cards from inside the vehicle and used them to make purchases at multiple locations.

    Police hope releasing their images will help someone identify them.

    They ask anyone with information to contact the authorities and remind vehicle owners to lock their cars and keep valuables out of sight.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel

    On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,900 lives, and is only expected to escalate.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal

    The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News